WHO Launches Traditional Medicine Working Paper Series With Cupping Training Review

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre has launched a working paper series to document traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) around the world, beginning with a publication examining how cupping therapy training is organised across different settings.

Published in October 2026, Cupping therapy: descriptive synthesis of training provides a first-of-its-kind overview of training approaches based primarily on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), recognising that cupping is also practised within other traditional medical systems.

The series brings together scientific evidence, accreditation frameworks and expert input to create a shared reference for discussions about education, professional practice, regulation, research and the integration of traditional medicine into health systems, in line with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

Documenting medical systems and individual therapies

The working papers follow two streams, with one examining comprehensive traditional medicine systems and the other covering specific therapeutic approaches, allowing the series to address both broader systems of care and individual practices.

Each paper describes practices within their own theoretical frameworks and considers their relationship to contemporary biomedical evidence, contributing to the evidence base through systematic documentation of existing knowledge, training and practice.

The publications are descriptive references that provide a neutral foundation for informed discussion, helping readers understand how traditional medicine is taught and practised across different settings without presenting those descriptions as prescribed standards.

Cupping paper examines curricula, skills and accreditation

The first publication draws primarily on a systematic scoping review to describe reported training pathways, curriculum content, competency areas and learning outcomes, providing an evidence-informed account of what cupping therapy education includes and how it is delivered.

Its coverage extends to teaching and assessment methods, trainer qualifications, training facilities and accreditation arrangements, bringing together information about the educational and organisational elements that shape training programmes.

The analysis concentrates on cupping within TCM and acknowledges the diversity of practices across traditional medical systems, a distinction that helps readers understand the scope of the review.

As a descriptive reference that does not set standards, the paper is intended for policy-makers, regulators, education and accreditation bodies, health professionals, researchers and cupping practitioners working in different training and regulatory environments.

More papers scheduled for 2026–27

Further publications planned for 2026–27 will examine training in chiropractic, Siddha, Taijiquan and TCM, expanding the series beyond its opening review of cupping therapy education.

Separate papers will focus on practice in Nuad Thai, Siddha and TCM, adding to a collection of evidence-informed references that documents how traditional medicine is taught and delivered worldwide.