Zimbabwe Invests in Early Disease Detection to Protect Millions from Future Health Threats

Zimbabwe has launched a US$14.33 million Pandemic Fund country project designed to detect health threats earlier and strengthen the country's ability to contain outbreaks before they spread. The three-year programme, running from 2026 to 2028, will improve disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, workforce capacity and emergency preparedness across human, animal and environmental health. Stronger coordination across these sectors is expected to help national institutions, frontline services and communities manage emergencies and maintain essential services.

The country project will draw on US$49 million in partner co-financing and US$91.8 million in government co-investment, representing wider support for Zimbabwe's preparedness and response capacity. Partner co-financing and government co-investment are separate from the country grant and represent distinct categories of support for strengthening pandemic preparedness. Zimbabwe's government will lead the project, with implementation by the African Development Bank Group, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and UNICEF, working with relevant ministries and national and international partners.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora described public health protection as essential to Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 2, linking preparedness with livelihoods, the economy and public services. He called for a One Health approach that brings together human and animal health, agriculture, environment, local government, research and private-sector organisations. His message placed responsibility across government and society, recognising that health threats can cross administrative and international boundaries and require a coordinated response.

Earlier Warnings and Stronger Laboratory Networks

Expanded surveillance will cover event-based, environmental, community-based and cross-border monitoring, using digital tools, automated weather stations, social listening and community feedback to identify emerging threats. Plans include five public health emergency operations centres to improve coordination across sectors and help organise responses when health risks emerge. The laboratory programme will upgrade 25 facilities, comprising five national and 20 subnational laboratories, to improve rapid diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance testing, genomic sequencing, biosafety and laboratory quality management.

Dr Patrice Talla, FAO's Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative for Zimbabwe, highlighted the threats that emerge where people, animals and the environment interact. He said stronger animal health systems and integrated surveillance would help Zimbabwe detect, prevent and respond to risks where they arise. FAO's contribution will apply the One Health approach to strengthen resilience, with protection for lives, livelihoods and food systems central to its support.

Training and Community Participation Shape Readiness

More than 10,000 professionals across relevant sectors will receive training in integrated disease surveillance and response, emergency preparedness, risk communication and community engagement. Annual simulation exercises, health emergency reviews and stronger risk assessments at points of entry will support governance, readiness and coordination between institutions. Community-led monitoring, multilingual awareness campaigns and digital learning platforms are expected to reach up to two million people, building public understanding, trust and participation in prevention.

UNICEF Zimbabwe Representative Etona Ekole said communities, particularly children and other vulnerable groups, must remain central to preparedness efforts alongside investments in technical infrastructure. Ekole noted that the first signs of an outbreak often appear within communities, making trusted information and families' ability to act early essential to effective protection. The representative emphasised keeping essential health services available during emergencies and ensuring that every child and community receives the protection they need.

A Separate Regional Programme Extends Cooperation

Zimbabwe is one of eight countries participating in a separate Southern Africa Pandemic Fund initiative implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO). The approximately US$35.8 million regional grant is distinct from Zimbabwe's US$14.33 million country grant and supports cooperation among the participating countries. Its activities cover climate-sensitive early warning, laboratory systems, workforce capacity and cross-border coordination, extending preparedness efforts across the wider Southern Africa region.

WHO Representative in Zimbabwe Dr Desta A. Tiruneh said lessons from COVID-19 and other emergencies should guide stronger systems, earlier detection and faster responses across human, animal and environmental health. Tiruneh described communities as essential partners in preparedness and response, reinforcing the importance of public participation in making these investments effective. African Development Bank Group Country Manager for Zimbabwe Eyerusalem Fasika said the country grant would support a shift towards proactive protection, helping identify and contain threats before they escalate.