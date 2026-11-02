Afghanistan reach all-time high of sixth in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, surpass Sri Lanka

Afghanistan have reached a historic milestone by climbing to sixth place in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, overtaking Sri Lanka to achieve their highest-ever position in the format. Since making their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have enjoyed a remarkable rise in international cricket, establishing themselves as a competitive force across formats, as per the ICC website.

Their notable achievements include historic victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and a maiden semi-final appearance at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Afghanistan have won 96 of their 191 ODI matches, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09, reflecting their steady progress in the 50-over format.

Having already moved ahead of established cricketing nations such as Bangladesh, England and the West Indies, Afghanistan have now surpassed Sri Lanka to break into the top six of the ODI rankings for the first time. Their latest rise has been fuelled by a series of impressive performances, including a 4-0 away series victory over Ireland and an unbeaten campaign in the recently concluded tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

The Afghans have also carried their winning momentum into the shortest format, completing a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer, dismantling Zimbabwe's middle and lower order as the hosts were bowled out for just 79 in under 15 overs. They will now turn their attention to the longest format, with a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe scheduled to follow as they look to continue their impressive run across international cricket. (ANI)