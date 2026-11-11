Tennis-Rune focuses on good memories in Stockholm Open return

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 10:21 IST
Tennis-Rune focuses on good memories in Stockholm Open return

After rupturing his ​Achilles tendon at ​the Stockholm Open ‌last October, ​Holger Rune was relieved to come through his opening match ‌at this year's tournament unscathed when the Dane beat Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday. The former ‌world number four was out of action for ‌11 months after picking up the injury in the Stockholm semi-finals, sending him tumbling down the rankings to ⁠number ​406.

He returned ⁠to the tour in September and has won five out ⁠of the nine matches he has played since. "It's special ​coming back to Stockholm after last year. ⁠I choose to concentrate on the good memories," said the ⁠23-year-old, ​adding that his fitness is good.

"I've had a year to work on it. I'm ⁠feeling good, movement on the court and trying to ⁠build ⁠it match by match." Rune faces Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic later on Wednesday.

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