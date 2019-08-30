Union health minister lays foundation stone for expansion of Sports Injury Centre

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the Sports Injury Centre at the Safdarjung Hospital here and directed the NBCC to complete construction work before the deadline. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a renewed focus on sports and the government is encouraging it like never before.

"I want the NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited) to make a sincere effort to finish the work in one year as against the 18 months stipulated by it with the target of building the best sport injury centre in the world," the minister said. The prime minister has said that a 'New India' should also be a 'Fit India', and he launched the Fit India Campaign on Thursday to inspire people from all walks of life to adopt a healthy lifestyle, Vardhan said.

He said the government is aggressively moving towards setting up state-of-the-art health facilities with the best equipment, techniques and buildings across the country. “These facilities are comparable to the very best in the country and the world, and it's not only in Delhi, but such facilities are being created all over the country,” Vardhan said.

He said that "as we move towards the vision of the prime minister of a 'New India' by 2022, health shall be one of the key determinants and components of our advanced country." The Sports Injury Centre here will be one of the most modern in the world and it shall cover every aspect of sports injury, Vardhan said.

It will provide diagnostic, physiotherapy, rehabilitative, surgical and inpatient facilities among others to people suffering from sports and related injuries under one roof, he said. One of the priorities of the government is to expand quality tertiary health care facilities in all parts of the country. With the announcement of new AIIMS, the total number of AIIMS has gone up to 22, the minister said. PTI PLB

