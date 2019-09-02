14 BRO personnel tested positive for dengue in J-K's Samba

Fourteen personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been tested positive for dengue in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a government doctor said on Monday. She said out of the 16 BRO personnel tested at the district hospital, 14 were found to be dengue-positive.

They are undergoing treatment, the doctor added. In the Jammu region, nine dengue cases were reported in the last week, she said.

