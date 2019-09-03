India to contribute USD 22 mn to Global Fund for AIDS, TB, malaria: Vardhan

India has announced a contribution of USD 22 million to the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFTAM) for 2020-22 as part of its commitment towards eliminating these diseases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. India shares a sustained partnership with the Global Fund since 2002, both as recipient and as a donor.

"Under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has announced a contribution of USD 22 million to the Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria for the sixth replenishment cycle (2020-22), an increase of 10 per cent over the amount contributed by us in the fifth cycle," Vardhan said on Tuesday. He said India stands firm to its long-standing partnership with the Global Fund and its commitment to eliminate AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

"India's pledge for the Global Fund strongly demonstrates its strong political leadership to achieve universal health and its equally strong commitment to work across borders and join hands in fighting the epidemic of these three diseases," the Union health minister said. Vardhan highlighted that India was the first implementing country to host a replenishment milestone of the Global Fund and now has become the first among G20, BRICS and implementer countries to announce the pledge for the sixth replenishment conference, setting precedent for other donors to contribute generously for the cause.

"We are adequately financing our efforts to accomplish our goals of TB, HIV and malaria elimination. With our increased pledge, India has inched a step closer in this direction by stepping up the Global Fund efforts to strengthen health systems and save 16 million more lives across the globe," he said. In the current funding cycle (2018-21), the Global Fund has allocated USD 500 million to India. As a donor, India has contributed USD 46.5 million till 2019, including USD 20 million for the fifth replenishment cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)