Bangalore-based Medical Travel Startup INDHEAL Receives NABH Accreditation

Bangalore-based medical travel company, INDHEAL has received accreditation from The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), the highest certification offered in India, for high-quality patient care and services.

INDHEAL that runs on the tagline 'right treatment at the right cost at the right place' has become the 14th company in India to receive the accreditation for its excellence in providing access to the best available medical treatment in India. The start-up has received this accreditation within three years of its establishment.

NABH is responsible for accreditation programmes for healthcare companies and facilities. Healthcare facilities and organizations are evaluated against stringent standards and are accredited with the 'Mark of Excellence' only if they adhere to all the requirements.

NABH is a functional member of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) and a founding member of the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua). NABH is committed to improving the healthcare service sector in India, by ensuring healthcare facilities accredited by NABH, provide top-quality care and service to their patients. Employees of such facilities and organizations are well-trained and qualified as well.

NABH evaluated INDHEAL against several criterions, which included their enquiry process, adherence to medical practices, employee records, and services offered, etc. The six-month-long evaluation process culminated with INDHEAL being awarded the mark of excellence, certifying that INDHEAL meets the strict standards of quality and safety set by the board.

INDHEAL was founded by two engineering graduates from Palakkad Engineering College - Padmaraj Radhakrishnan and Mohan Vengathattil. Both of them started dreaming together during their engineering college days and found their purpose after working with IT giants such as IBM and Lamprell Energy for more than a decade.

Established in 2016, the start-up this far has provided services to patients from 90 plus nations. The start-up has been instrumental in bringing transparency in the medical tourism sector, which is hailed as one of the most promising sectors. INDHEAL is one among the few companies that provides access to both modern medicine and Ayurveda.

INDHEAL Director Padmaraj Radhakrishnan said: "NABH accreditation is a key milestone in our journey and is something that we had planned right from the beginning. While we have achieved the accreditation, this is only the beginning as far as we are concerned. We will continuously work on improving and simplifying the processes in a way that our clients and partners are benefited the most."

As per the Government of India, in 2017, around 495,000 people travelled to India seeking medical treatment, a vast majority of them are from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Middle East countries and Africa. With the focus now being directed towards India for medical treatments, the need for a transparent procedure, which would make medical travellers feel comfortable about coming to India for their treatment, is absolutely necessary. INDHEAL focuses on bridging this gap by ensuring that medical travellers receive the best, yet affordable, medical treatment plans and do not fall prey to the unregulated travel operators.

INDHEAL Director Mohan Vengathattil said: "Our objective right from the beginning was to make sure we provide our clients with full and complete information, so that they can take an informed decision. Unfortunately, one of the major problems faced by the medical travel industry is the lack of regulation, which results in unsuspecting clients getting duped by unregulated travel operators. We associate with top-rated hospitals of India and our clients are always given the opportunity to directly interact with the hospitals and doctors. The USP of INDHEAL is that we provide treatment packages not only for complicated allopathy and surgical procedures, but also for Ayurvedic treatments, for which India is famous around the world. This is just the beginning for us, and we have a long way to go now."

About INDHEAL:

Started in June 2017 by Padmaraj Radhakrishnan and Mohan Vengathattil, INDHEAL delivers quality and expert services to people looking to travel to India for medical treatment. INDHEAL is an exclusive platform that partners with top medical hospitals and facilities in India, to provide the best treatment plans to medical travelers from abroad. INDHEAL services also include treatment facilitation, flight/accommodation assistance, visa assistance, nursing assistance and home medical care services while in India, thus taking care of a patient's complete end-to-end requirements.