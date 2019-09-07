E-cigarettes can harm fertility and pregnancy outcomes in young women: Research

According to a study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, e-cigarettes can delay the onset of pregnancy in young women. Many young and pregnant women are using e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking, but little is known about its effects on fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Kathleen Caron from the University of North Carolina said, "We found that e-cigarette usage prior to conception significantly delayed implantation of a fertilized embryo to the uterus, thus delaying and reducing fertility (in mice)".

E-cigarettes are driving increases in tobacco product use among youth, researchers noted.

"We also discovered that e-cigarette usage throughout pregnancy changed the long-term health and metabolism of female offspring – imparting lifelong, second-generation effects on the growing fetus," Caron added.

Also Read: Second-hand e-cigarettes increasing among young people says, Researchers

For the study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, the researchers used a mouse model to examine whether e-cigarette exposure impairs fertility and offspring health.

After exposure to e-cigarette vapor, female mice showed decreased embryo implantation and a significant delay in the onset of pregnancy. Female offspring exposed to e-cigarettes in utero also failed to gain as much weight as those of control mice.

"These findings are important because they change our views on the perceived safety of e-cigarettes as alternatives to traditional cigarettes before and during pregnancy," Caron added.