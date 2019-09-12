Two die due to Congo fever in Rajasthan

Two persons have died due to Congo fever in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and blood samples of people who came in contact with them are being sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday. He said that blood samples of a total of 136 people were taken for the investigation of Congo Fever, out of which two persons were found positive and they eventually died in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

A team has been formed by the medical department and it is surveying the affected areas and distributing kits for prevention, the minister said in a statement. The department has issued guidelines to medical officers across the state to tackle the disease.

The minister said that the staff has been trained for blood sample collection and all the Chief Medical and Health Officers of Jodhpur Division, Medical Officers of Medical College and AIIMS and all Medical Officers of Jodhpur District have been oriented. Also, through video conferencing on September 9, the officials have also been instructed to remain alert and take immediate action.

He said that people coming into contact with positive patients will be monitored for 14 days and their blood samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for examination. He said that in order to provide better medical facilities to the common people in the state, the government will soon bring the 'Right to Health' law. In its election manifesto, Congress had promised to provide right to health to the people.

Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus is transmitted to people either by tick bite or through contact with infected animal blood or tissue during and immediately after slaughter. Human to human transmission could occur due to close contact with body fluids of an infected person. It has symptoms like high fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, body pain and stiff neck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)