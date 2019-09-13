Knights' D Theodore reveals testicular cancer treatment

Vegas Golden Knights defender Shea Theodore revealed Thursday that he was treated for testicular cancer this summer. In a first-person article posted by the Players Tribune, Theodore said that cancer was detected after an irregular drug test at the world hockey championships, at which he won a silver medal with Team Canada.

He said the failed test detected an elevated level of the hormone hCG, which was not from a foreign substance, but instead the initial clue in an eventual diagnosis of Stage I testicular cancer. He had surgery and has "made a full recovery," he said. "If I had not taken that test, and then if the cancer had gone undetected for a few more years ... I don't even want to think about how differently my life could've turned out," Theodore, 24, wrote. "Whether or not you believe everything happens for a reason, what happened to me really feels like a miracle.

"Currently, I've made a full recovery and of course I'll be followed closely for any signs of recurrent disease by my surgeon. Theodore was selected by the Knights before the 2017-18 season from the Anaheim Ducks roster. He played in 79 games and tallied 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists).

