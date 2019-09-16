U.S. health officials say no new measles cases last week

There were no new cases of measles recorded in the United States last week, federal health officials said on Monday, a sign that the worst outbreak to hit the country since 1992 may be slowing down.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded 1,241 cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states as of Sept. 12. (http://bit.ly/2miVZvw)

