Boy dies of dengue, toll in West Bengal touches 20

An 11-year-old boy died of dengue at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the total death toll due to the vector-borne disease since January this year to 20, a health department official said. Rahul Mallik, a resident of Moulali area in the city, died at the Institute of Child Health, he said.

Mallik was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago, the official said. Eight more children suffering from dengue are undergoing treatment at the institute, he added..

