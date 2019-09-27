35% of Health budget earmarked for H&WCs & AYUSH: Minister

Thirty five per cent of Health and Family Welfare departments budget will be earmarked for health and wellness centres (H&WCs) and AYUSH, Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang said here on Friday. The minister said the Centre has directed the state government to boost the health sector by giving stress on health and wellness centres and AYUSH.

So 35 per cent of the department's budget will be earmarked for H&WCs and AYUSH, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 this year through remote control had inaugurated 50 H&WCs and Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide medical care to the poor and needy especially pregnant women.

Libang told PTI that he has sought a report from health department director on status of five zonal hospitals located at Bomdila, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu and Khonsa districts and also about primary health centres and community health centres. "Those health centres which are not necessary will be closed down while no new health centre will be opened as the state government intends to undertake massive reforms in the health sector," Libang said..

