Athletics-I haven't been careless, says Coleman

World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman said on Saturday he had not missed doping tests out of carelessness but that he could approach them more diligently in the future. The 23-year-old American was charged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency last month with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period.

But the charge was later withdrawn when it was ruled that one of the tests had to be backdated to outside that window. "I haven't been careless," Coleman told a news conference after winning gold in the 100m at the world championships in Doha.

"I think I can be more mature about it and more diligent about it... Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody has typos." Coleman reiterated he had done nothing wrong and said he was "not doing anything to avoid being tested or anything like that".

Coleman also said he could not recall having missed any other doping tests earlier in his career. Under international anti-doping rules, athletes are required to notify officials where they can be reached for a certain period daily.

If testers are unable to reach the athlete at the designated location three times within a 12-month period, they can be subject to a ban of up to two years.

