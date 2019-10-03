International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gile dies due to Dengue shock syndrome

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:44 IST
Gile dies due to Dengue shock syndrome

A nine-year-old girl diedallegedly due to dengue at a city hospital on Thursday takingthe toll number deaths related to the virus to over 20 sinceJanuary this year

The girl, a student of class three, was admitted tothe hospital on Tuesday with severe fever along with dengue-like symptoms, an official of the hospital said

The death certificate of the girl, a resident ofBeliaghatas Kadapara area, mentioned 'Dengue shock syndrome'as the cause of her death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019