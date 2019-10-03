Gile dies due to Dengue shock syndrome

A nine-year-old girl diedallegedly due to dengue at a city hospital on Thursday takingthe toll number deaths related to the virus to over 20 sinceJanuary this year

The girl, a student of class three, was admitted tothe hospital on Tuesday with severe fever along with dengue-like symptoms, an official of the hospital said

The death certificate of the girl, a resident ofBeliaghatas Kadapara area, mentioned 'Dengue shock syndrome'as the cause of her death.

