'Veer Kutumb' rally draws huge response in JK's Akhnoor

Observing 2019 as the 'Year of the Next of Kin', the Army on Sunday organized a mega rally to reach out to its veterans, martyrs' widows and their families in the border belt of Akhnoor here, a defense spokesman said. Over 3000 ex-servicemen, martyrs' widows 'veer naris' and their kin belonging to Akhnoor, Jaurian, Khour and Mera Mandrian tehsils attended the rally which was organized by Crossed Swords Division at village Tanda, the spokesman said.

He said the rally gave an opportunity to redress their various grievances related to pension anomalies, health issues and extension of Army's various schemes to them. "To make the endeavor meaningful, a holistic approach was adopted wherein the participants were felicitated with mobility aids and utility items," he said, adding the rally was attended by officials of various departments, including Rajya Sainik Board, civil administration, various state government departments, defense pension disbursing office, etc.

He said the needy were benefited from a multi-specialty medical camp in which they were provided expert medical advice by various experts including gynecologists, ENT specialists, orthopedics and ophthalmologists. They were also given free medicines in the camp, he said.

The participants were also apprised of various schemes, unveiled by the Army and various governments, the spokesman said. Addressing the rally, General Officer Commanding Crossed Swords Division Maj Gen R Dewan said no incentive can ever compensate the sacrifices made by soldiers and their kin in service of the country.

He also reassured the beneficiaries of the Indian Army's resolve to ensure the welfare of its veterans and their families.

