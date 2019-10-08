Goa IPHB to tie up with NIMHANS for mental health care

The Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), run by the Goa government, is planning to enter into a tie-up with Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to improve mental healthcare facilities in the coastal state. Health minister Vishwajit Rane made the announcement here while speaking at the inauguration of IPHB's `Mental Health Week'.

Rane said he would be meeting director of NIMHANS, Dr B N Gangadhar, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. "To provide the best mental healthcare, we need to tie up with institutions that have established highest standards of evidence-based care for psychiatric and neurological disorders," he said.

IPHB, located at Bambolim near here, is the only government-run mental health institute in Goa..

