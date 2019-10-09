Cabinet apprised of progress under National Health Mission and decisions of EPC

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been apprised of the progress under National Health Mission (NHM) and Decisions of the Empowered Programme Committee and Mission Steering Group of the NHM.

There has been an acceleration in the decline of the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and the IMR since the launch of the NRHM/NHM. At the current rate of decline, India should able to reach its SDG target (MMR-70, U5MR-25) much before the due year i.e. 2030.

India was the biggest success story amongst Malaria endemic countries in the World, in bringing down Malaria cases and deaths which have declined by 49.09% and 50.52% in 2013 respectively compared to 2017.

Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) has been significantly strengthened and intensified. A total of 1,180 CBNAAT machines across all districts have been installed which provides a rapid and accurate diagnosis for TB including drug-resistant TB. This has resulted in three-fold increased use of CBNAAT over the past year. Due to the intensified efforts, there is a 16% jump in the identification of new cases in one year. Universal drug-sensitive cases also increased by 54%. Newer drug regimen of Bedaquiline and Delaminide and nutrition support to all the TB patients for the duration of the treatment has been rolled throughout the country.

In 2018-19, 52744 AB-HWCs were approved against which 17149 HWCs were operationalized against the target of 15000. A total of 1, 81,267 Health workers which included ASHAs, MPHWs, Staff Nurses and PHC-MOs were trained on NCDs during 2018-19. The states have initiated activities to operationalize the HWCs.

Amongst the new vaccines, Tetanus and adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine replaced Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine under universal immunization programme in 2018 to ensure Diphtheria immunity among adults.

In 2018, the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive was conducted in 17 additional States, thereby covering 30.50 Crores children until March 2019.

During the 2018-19, Rotavirus vaccine (RVV) was introduced in an additional two States. Till today, all the States/UTs are covered with RVV.

During 2018-19, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) was expanded to MP, Haryana and the remaining districts of Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The routine and recurring incentives of ASHAs got increased from 1000 per month to 2000 per month. ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators were provided the cover of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti BeemaYojna (Premium of Rs. 330 contributed by Gol) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BeemaYojna (Premium of Rs.12 contributed by Gol).

Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Abhiyaan was launched under POSHAN Abhiyaan in April 2018.

The untied funds' amount was increased from Rs, 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for sub-health Centres transformed to HWCs.

Home-Based Care for Young Child (HBYC) programme was introduced under POSHAN Abhiyaan.

The scheme for awarding States/UTs/Districts for achieving disease-free status in TB/Leprosy/Malaria/Kala-Azar/Lymphatic-Filariasis/Cataract was approved. This will allow certification of the districts/ states as Disease Free ahead of the national certification and promote healthy competition among states and districts, similar to ODF districts and states.

National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme was approved for prevention, management and treatment of Hepatitis to A, B, C and E, and rollout was initiated. This would benefit an estimated 5 crore patients of Hepatitis.

