Global cancer burden expected to spiral 29 million by 2040: UN-backed agency

The global cancer burden is expected to spiral from just over 18 million last year to 29 million by 2040, according to the latest edition of The Cancer Atlas, launched on Wednesday by a UN-backed agency that researches the disease.

The atlas is an illustrated guide to the diversity of cancer which is a leading cause of premature death in every country in the world.

It highlights global variations in the prevalence of key risk factors for cancer, as well as geographical variance in cancer occurrence, and how countries are taking action.

For example: Although tobacco use remains the main cause of cancer in most high-income countries, legislations such as bans on smoking in public places are helping to protect around 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Many of the known risk factors for cancer can be prevented, according to the authors.

Besides tobacco use, these include infectious agents such as human papillomavirus (HPV), unhealthy diet, excess body weight, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption.