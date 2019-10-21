International Development News
MoU signed between AYUSH and Defence Ministries for integration

In his inaugural address, the Minister said that our Army soldiers work in very challenging environmental conditions right from Glaciers of Siachin to the Desserts of Thar, which takes a toll on their physical as well as mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 21-10-2019 16:55 IST
Secretary AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services Lt. General Bipin Puri were also present on this occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@shripadynaik)

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Defence Shri Shripad Yesso Naik today inaugurated Ayurveda Palliative Care Unit at Palliative Care Centre, base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, New Delhi. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Defence for the Integration of AYUSH under the health establishments of Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

In his inaugural address, the Minister said that our Army soldiers work in very challenging environmental conditions right from Glaciers of Siachin to the Desserts of Thar, which takes a toll on their physical as well as mental health. He said that Ayurveda and Yoga can help the soldiers of the Indian army to attain the best of physical and mental health and can improve their endurance. Shri Naik further informed that Ayurveda medicines and Panchkarma procedures like Snehana and Swedana are very effective in treating the Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (WRMSDs).

Secretary AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services Lt. General Bipin Puri were also present on this occasion.

Under the MoU Ayurveda Units will also be established at Palliative Care Centre, Army Research and Referral Hospital, Air Force Hospital, Hindon, Ghaziabad, and Five identified Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics in Delhi –NCR.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
