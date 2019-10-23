J&K: SAC approves creation of 102 posts for trauma centres

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of 102 posts for three Trauma Centres in Ganderbal, Ramban and Udhampur districts. The SAC met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar, an official spokesman said.

He said the trauma centers will get 34 posts each which include one post each of consultant surgeon, physician, gynecologist, pediatrics, anesthesia, ophthalmology, orthopedics and radiology. Three posts of a medical officer, two posts of lab technician, seven posts of a junior nurse, two posts each of X-ray assistant, lab assistant, theatre assistant, theatre boy, and ward boy and four posts of nursing orderly will be given to each center, the spokesman said.

Union ministry of health and family welfare, under the centrally sponsored scheme-- 'Capacity Building for Trauma Care Facilities in Government Hospitals on National Highways' sanctioned 10 Trauma Centres in J&K during the 11th Five Year Plan period. All 10 Trauma Centres are functional and delivering trauma care services.

However, additional posts to tackle the patient load in trauma centers were created for seven centers only. The remaining three centers at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur were functioning on an internal arrangement basis. In the absence of sanctioned staff, the trauma centers could not function to the desired extent.

With the creation of additional 102 posts for Trauma Centres, which includes 8 specialists and 3 medical officers percenter, these centers will be in a position to render efficient and speedy services, thereby, saving precious lives, the spokesman said.

