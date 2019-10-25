International Development News
Development News Edition

Young mothers more likely to give birth to children with ADHD

Among a number of other problems which kids born to young mothers suffer, the likelihood of having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the latest findings highlighted in a study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:27 IST
Young mothers more likely to give birth to children with ADHD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Among a number of other problems which kids born to young mothers suffer, the likelihood of having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the latest findings highlighted in a study. Young mothers are more likely to have a child with ADHD, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts a person's ability to exert age-appropriate self-control. Characterised by persistent patterns of inattentive, impulsive, and sometimes hyperactive behaviour, individuals find it hard to focus, concentrate, and regulate their emotions. The study explored genetic relationship between female reproductive traits and key psychiatric disorders and found that the genetic risk of ADHD in children was strongly associated with early maternal age at first birth, particular for women younger than 20.

Using genetic data of 220,685 women via the UK Biobank, researchers examined genetic correlations between five female reproductive traits (age at first birth, age at first sexual intercourse, age at first occurrence of menstruation, age at menopause, and number of live births) and six common psychiatric disorders (ADHD, autism, eating disorders, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia). "Young mums can have it tough, especially as they're adjusting to becoming a parent while they're still young themselves. By understanding the links between becoming a mother at a young age and having a child with ADHD, we're able to better educate and support families sooner," said Associate Professor Hong Lee, UniSA.

"The approach is twofold. Firstly, we're able to inform young women about the high genetic risk of having a child with ADHD if they give birth at a young age," the Professor explained. Adding that this move might prevent them from giving birth at an immature age, Lee added, "Secondly, we're able to educate young mothers about the features of ADHD, such as impulsivity and inattentive behaviours, which may help mothers better recognise the condition in their child and seek treatment sooner than later."

"ADHD is treatable, but early diagnosis and interventions are key to a successful outcome," Lee said. While the findings are significant no doubt, there are some latent complexities, highlighted by Lee.

"It's important to understand that while there is a clear genetic link between ADHD and young mothers, this is not necessarily a causal relationship. ADHD is a highly heritable disorder which means that a young mother may also have the genes affecting ADHD risk which is then inherited by her child," the researcher said. (ANI)

Also Read: Nursing mothers stage climate protest against Google in London

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

SC to hear on Nov 4 Guj HC advocates body on elevation of Bombay HC judge Justice Akil Kureshi

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on November 4 the plea of the Gujarat High Courts bar body seeking a direction to the Centre to implement the decision of the apex court Collegium on elevation of Bombay High Court judge Justice...

2,155 lives lost in monsoon rains, floods across India

As many as 2,155 people lost their lives and another 45 were reported missing this monsoon season in rains and floods, which affected more than 26 lakh people in 22 states, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday. The maximum number of...

Rugby-Read shakes off detractors to time run into semis

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has had his share of detractors in the last 12 months as he worked his way back to fitness from back surgery at the end of 2017, but the rampaging number eight is showing signs he is peaking at the right time....

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in Haryana;Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers: Party PTI JTR KRKJ

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in HaryanaNirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers Party PTI JTR KRKJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019