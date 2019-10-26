International Development News
Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure.

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in the heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vessels in those who experienced heart failure. The finding is based on a study looking at swine, which have very similar blood vessels and heart muscles as humans.

Craig Emter, associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, studied three different groups of swine with heart failure: one group was inactive; a second group exercised using intervals with a higher level of intensity for short periods of time intermixed with periods of lower intensity; and the third group exercised with a constant lower level of intensity. Emter found that regardless of exercise intensity or duration, any level of exercise resulted in improved health of blood vessels in the heart.

"People with heart failure cannot do everything that a healthy individual can, so the question becomes how much exercise can they handle and what type of impact will it have on their health," Emter said. "We found that regardless of intensity level, some type of physical activity was good for heart health compared to no exercise at all," Emter added in the study published in 'Journal of Applied Physiology'.

Emter explained stiff blood vessels can block or impair blood flow to the heart and can lead to a variety of cardiovascular issues. "We now have a better understanding of how blood flows in the heart, the stiffness of blood vessels and the impact that exercise has on heart health," Emter said.

"Understanding the underlying science of the heart allows us to help improve the health of people with heart failure," Emter concluded. The research findings can be useful for human medicine as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

