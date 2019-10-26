Achuthanandan's condition stable

The condition of veteran Communist party leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who was admitted to a hospital here on October 25, is stable, hospital sources said on Saturday. Achuthanandan, who turned 96 on October 20, was admitted to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology on Friday after he complained of uneasiness.

The hospital, in a bulletin, said his brain scans had revealed a small bleed, for which he was being treated. "His neurological status remains stable and he is responding to treatment. His vitals are stable," the hospital said, adding his close family members are with him.

Top hospital sources told PTI that the bleeding has been controlled. Though tired, he was interacting with family members. Since there were still chances for infection, the hospital was not allowing anyone to visit him, the sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited him at the hospital on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)