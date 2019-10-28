International Development News
TN man's fingers partially amputated after cracker explosion

A young man's thumb and index finger were partially amputated after a country cracker exploded on his hand on Deepavali day, a hospital authority said on Monday. As many as 31 patients have so far been treated for burn injuries sustained while bursting crackers on the festival day on Sunday, at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital here which is renowned for treating such injuries.

Of the 31 patients who were treated, most suffered minor burn injuries on the day of the festival and seven of them have been admitted as inpatients in view of the severity of injuries. One of them suffered severe injuries to his thumb and index finger and these had to be "shortened," given the severity of damage.

"This man in his mid 20's had held a country made cracker on one hand and wanted to throw it away after lighting it; unfortunately the cracker exploded right away causing severe injuries to two of his fingers," a senior KMCH doctor told PTI. The man suffered about 15 per cent burn injuries and he was admitted as inpatient and both the thumb and index finger were partially amputated, the hospital authority said.

Several others suffered injuries when crackers exploded while they were inspecting them as these fireworks did not go off soon after they were lit..

