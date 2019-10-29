International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Missouri, Planned Parenthood debate 'safety concerns' at abortion clinic hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Missouri
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 02:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Missouri, Planned Parenthood debate 'safety concerns' at abortion clinic hearing
Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic was at stake on Monday, as a state arbiter heard arguments from Planned Parenthood and state officials who have threatened to close it and make Missouri the sole U.S. state without legal abortion services. Planned Parenthood, the women's healthcare and abortion provider that operates the facility, sued the state health department in June for its refusal to renew the St. Louis clinic's license. The state court judge presiding over the case referred the matter to the Administrative Hearing Commission, an independent arbiter.

The hearing, which is expected to last several days, began on Monday with opening statements from both sides and testimony from state witnesses including Donna Harrison, a doctor and director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said in his opening statement that the state has "very serious concerns about the safety of patients" at the clinic after at least four patients had failed abortions there.

Planned Parenthood representatives said the state's effort to shut down the clinic was politically motivated and that the clinic should remain open to guarantee the constitutional right of the 1 million women of child-bearing age in Missouri to receive an abortion. "Our doors are open today, they'll be open tomorrow, and we will continue to fight like hell for access to make sure that access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care continues to be a fundamental right for women here in Missouri," Planned Parenthood of St. Louis President Yamelsie Rodriguez told reporters.

Missouri health officials earlier this year declined to renew the clinic's license on the grounds that it failed to meet their standards, which included mandatory interviews with several physicians involved in what the health department said were multiple life-threatening abortions at the clinic. Planned Parenthood officials have said they do not directly employ all the clinic's staff and cannot force them to give interviews. The organization has said the state's effort to close the clinic is politically motivated, which the state denies.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the United States, with opponents citing religious beliefs to declare it immoral, while abortion-rights activists say the procedure is legally protected and that bans rob women of control over their bodies and futures. Missouri is one of 12 states to pass laws restricting abortion access this year, some aimed at provoking a U.S. Supreme Court review of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

Last week, Planned Parenthood opened an abortion clinic just 13 miles (21 km) from the St. Louis clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, capable of treating up to 11,000 patients per year. "While we continue the fight to maintain access in Missouri, we are excited to expand our abortion services in Illinois," Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood's southwest regional chapter, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trum...

Report: Watt to have surgery this week for torn pec

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and ...

UPDATE 2-'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX -Boeing CEO

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony mad...

UPDATE 1-U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dogs name, because the military wont say -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019