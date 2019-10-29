Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Opens Six New Casa Herbalife Programs in Asia Pacific, Supporting Nutrition Programs for Children in Need

International Development News
Continuing its mission to improve communities around the world, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has announced the addition of 29 new Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs in 20 countries around the globe. Of the 29 new programs, six are based in the Asia Pacific region.

HNF has committed US$1 million to these 29 new Herbalife Nutrition partners, including more than US$460,000 to the six new partners in Asia Pacific. The foundation is on track to donate more than US$4.4 million in total grants to the worldwide programs before the end of 2019. With the financial grants made to these new partners, over 100,000 children will benefit by receiving good nutrition and nutrition education daily, including more than 21,000 in the APAC region.

"We're extremely proud to be able to change the lives of even more people in need by expanding our commitment to instill good eating habits for children, so they may have a healthier future," said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific, and member of the Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

In addition to providing these organizations with subsidies of healthy food, the HNF grants will also contribute towards facility and kitchen renovations, nutrition staffing, housing foster children, construction of clean water facilities to fight water and food contamination, as well as trade education for teenagers and their families to be able to make a living.

Today, with this growth of 29 new partners, the Casa Herbalife Nutrition Program supports close to 170 organizations around the world, with 38 organizations based in the Asia Pacific region. 

Established in 2005, the Casa Herbalife Nutrition program was originally committed to bringing good nutrition to children worldwide living in orphanages through after school centers and other nonprofits. The program has since rapidly progressed, now providing grants to organizations ranging from hospitals, schools and other educational facilities. In addition to initial financial grants made by the HNF, the organizations also receive local financial and volunteer support from Herbalife Nutrition independent members and employees.

For a list of Casa Herbalife Nutrition locations or for more information about the Foundation visit http://herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation 

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation devoted to providing good nutrition and nutrition education to the world's children. HNF supports over 140 community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe that help bring good nutrition to children. The Foundation is committed to ensuring children are provided with good nutrition for a brighter future. HNF and Herbalife Nutrition also support relief efforts in response to natural disasters, and aide to organizations focused on the general wellness of communities such as the American Cancer Society, and the American Red Cross. For more information about HNF and how you can support the children in our programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

