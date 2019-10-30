Nepal PM Oli admitted to hospital after health complications

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here following health complications, according to a media report. Oli, 67, who visited Singapore in August for a routine health checkup, was admitted to the Kathmandu's Grande hospital and would be kept under observation, the Himalayan Times reported.

Oli underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2007 in India. He is currently on kidney enhancement drug therapy. "Prime Minister Oli was taken to the hospital early on Wednesday following some complications with his health," the report said.

The Nepal government in a press statement said that Oli's condition is normal and stable. "The PM's health condition is normal and stable," the statement said.

Doctors examining Oli's health said the Oli may be discharged on Thursday after necessary tests.

