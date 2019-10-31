Suspected dengue kills 3 of family in Telangana Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI): Three members of a family in Mancherial died of suspected dengue in a span of 15 days, officials said on Thursday. The latest death was that of Sona Gudimalla (29 )at a corporate hospital here on Wednesday.

She was delivered of a baby boy a day before she died. Sources in the hospital said she was admitted on October 28 with multiple complaints, including viral haemorrhagic fever, which was suspected to be Dengue.

"Within limited time, we could save only the baby in spite of acute critical condition of the mother who was very sick. She died despite our best efforts, they said adding the baby was discharged on Wednesday. District medical and health officer (DMHO) of Mancherial A Bhishma said the woman's husband Rajagattu died of suspected dengue on October 16 while their daughter Sri Varshini died of the suspected vector-borne disease on October 27.

We cannot say the cause of the three deaths was dengue as the disease could be confirmed only after Elisa test. Clinical diagnosis said it was viral fever.

Until it was confirmed, it was only suspected dengue, the health officer told PTI. He said the platelets count may go down in any viral fever and based on that one cannot confirm dengue fever.

Taking note of the grimness of viral fever prevalence in the state, the Telangana High Court recently directed the government to constitute a committee of top officials to take effective steps to improve public health. Also, the court sought weekly reports from the committee on remedial measures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)