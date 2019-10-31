International Development News
Development News Edition

EU's Juncker to undergo aneurysm surgery on Nov 11

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:44 IST
EU's Juncker to undergo aneurysm surgery on Nov 11
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will undergo surgery in November to treat an aneurysm, members of his inner circle told AFP on Thursday. The 64-year-old former Luxembourg premier had been due to retire on Friday from the EU's executive arm.

But that has been postponed until at least December because his successor Ursula von der Leyen has failed to win parliamentary approval for her commission. Juncker "will undergo surgery on November 11 to treat an aneurysm," his spokeswoman said.

According to AFP's sources, Juncker is suffering from an aortic aneurysm in his abdomen, or an AAA in medical parlance. Juncker's duties will be covered by commission vice president Frans Timmermans and the president expects to be back at work in time to attend the handover to Von der Leyen.

If untreated an AAA can rupture with potentially fatal consequences. It was not immediately clear how serious Juncker's case was. In August, Juncker cut short a vacation to undergo urgent surgery to have his gallbladder removed, and he has often shown signs of discomfort at public events.

Juncker has held Brussels' top job for the past five years, despite recurring problems with back pain, but his commission has been winding down business in recent months. He is not expected to make any big political decisions in the coming weeks, as the current commission is now just overseeing everyday business while von der Leyen's team prepares to take over.

Von der Leyen, the former German defense minister, had hoped to make a fresh start from this week. But the European Parliament rejected three of her nominees for commission posts, leaving her in limbo until new ones are put forward and confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Govt seeks explanation from WhatsApp on breach, says committed to privacy of citizens of India

The Centre has on Thursday sought an explanation from WhatsApp to explain the breach of privacy after the messaging platform informed several Indian users this week that they had been targetted by Israeli spyware Pegasus earlier this year. ...

India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

India has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users in the country, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday. A WhatsApp spokes...

Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near gha...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019