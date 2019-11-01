International Development News
Rs 48-cr multi-speciality hospital to come up in Yanam: CM

  Updated: 01-11-2019 14:40 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 14:40 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Friday the Centre has earmarked Rs 48 crore for a multi-speciality hospital in Yanam. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour during the celebrations of the 66th Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry, he said, "The government intended to ensure healthcare service on a broader scale in Yanam region, an enclave of the union territory in Andhra Pradesh." He said the multi-speciality hospital project was to augment healthcare in the region and listed the various developmental works taken up.

Tourism development encouraged by the Centre with an allocation of Rs 181 crore was being carried out in the union territory, he said. Narayanasamy said his government was overcoming hindrances so that people would enjoy a free and protected life.

Earlier, he inspected a guard ofhonour presented by the territorial police. Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, Ministers, legislators of the ruling Congress and its alliance partner the DMK, officials and freedom fighters were among those present.

Puducherry and its outlying regions became free through de facto merger on November 1, 1954 following a Treaty of Cession inked in October 1954 between the then French and Indian governments for transfer of power from the French to the Indian Union. Puducherry became a Union Territory after the de jure transfer of power in 1962..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

