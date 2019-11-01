International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:51 IST
UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a $20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes "one penny," answering critics who had attacked her for failing to explain how she would pay for the sweeping healthcare overhaul. The long-awaited plan would save American households $11 trillion in out-of-pocket healthcare spending over the next decade, Warren said, while imposing significant new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help finance the new system.

Warren's plan also calls for cuts in defense spending and passing immigration reform that would increase tax revenue from newly legal Americans, two steps that would face an uphill battle in Congress. The $20.5 trillion in new spending over 10 years would increase the entire federal budget by a third. "Healthcare is a human right, and we need a system that reflects our values," Warren wrote in a 20-page essay outlining her plan. "That system is Medicare for All."

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is one of 18 Democrats vying for the party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. She is near the top of the pack in opinion polls, having closed in on former Vice President Joe Biden, the early front-runner. Medicare for All would replace private health insurance, including employer-sponsored plans, with full government-sponsored coverage, and individuals would no longer have to pay premiums, deductibles, co-pays or similar out-of-pocket costs. Long-term care would also be covered.

It would extend Medicare, the U.S. government's health insurance program for people 65 years and older and the disabled, to cover all Americans, including at the roughly 27.5 million - 8.5 percent of the population - who are currently uninsured. Warren, a former law professor, has become known for a bevy of detailed policy proposals. But she had faced criticism from some Democratic rivals for not detailing how she would pay for a Medicare for All plan she backs that was introduced in the U.S. Senate by rival Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

At recent debates, Warren had refused to answer directly when asked whether she would raise middle-class taxes to cover the costs, even as Sanders acknowledged he would, without providing details. Friday's sweeping proposal is intended to rebut critics, but it could also lead to new scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans as they comb through the details. The plan relies on aggressive ways to lower healthcare costs, including major cuts in prescription drug prices.

Critics like Warren note that the current U.S. healthcare system - a patchwork of private insurance often provided by employers or obtained through Obamacare marketplaces and public programs covering the poor, elderly and disabled - is the most expensive in the world despite leaving tens of millions with no coverage. Medicare for All legislation stands little chance of passing the U.S. Congress, where Democrats control the House of Representatives and Republicans control the Senate. Even if Democrats succeed in taking control of both chambers as well as the presidency, there is skepticism among some moderate Democrats and the opposition of Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again on Friday questioned the feasibility of enacting Medicare for All in an interview with Bloomberg, saying Democrats should focus on expanding the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. Warren said she would finance the plan largely through money from businesses and the wealthy. Employers essentially would be asked to transform the money they currently spend on workers' healthcare into Medicare contributions, while billionaires, high-earning investors and corporations would face higher taxes.

'MATHEMATICAL GYMNASTICS'

More moderate 2020 candidates such as Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have said Medicare for All would be too expensive and disruptive. They favor a more incremental approach.

Biden's campaign questioned Warren's calculations, calling them "double talk" and "mathematical gymnastics," asserting that middle-class taxes would rise despite her vow. "It's impossible to pay for Medicare for All without middle-class tax increases," said Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager. "To accomplish this sleight of hand, her proposal dramatically understates its cost, overstates its savings, inflates the revenue, and pretends that an employer payroll tax increase is something else."

Warren, speaking to reporters in Iowa on Friday, said she was "just not sure where he (Biden) is going" as her proposal and its costs were "authenticated" by outside experts. "Democrats are not going to win by repeating Republican talking points and by dusting off the points of view of the giant drug companies and the giant insurance companies," Warren said of Biden's criticism.

Warren released two letters supporting her calculations from several health policy and economic experts, including: Simon Johnson, the former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund; Donald Berwick, who ran Medicare and the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor in the Obama administration; and Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics. An online calculator launched by Warren's campaign showed an average family of four with employer-provided insurance would save $12,378 per year.

Warren said with her Medicare for All plan in place, projected total healthcare costs in the United States over 10 years would be just under $52 trillion - slightly less than maintaining the current system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK police say they believe all truck death victims were Vietnamese

British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London last week were Vietnamese.At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Viet...

Warriors' Curry out at least three months after surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months. The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Currys status in three months, confirming Dr. Steve...

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019