International Development News
Development News Edition

Girl dies of dengue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:09 IST
Girl dies of dengue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 10-year-old girl has died of dengue at a city-based private hospital taking the total number of deaths in West Bengal due to the vector-borne disease since January to 23, a senior official of the state health department said on Sunday. The victim identified as Akshiti Das, a class IV student, was down with high fever since October 23 and passed away on Saturday night, he said.

The girl was initially admitted to a nursing home in Howrah with a complaint of high fever and was released after a few days. However, she fell ill again and was brought to the private hospital in Kolkata where she died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Don't politicise pollution, need to sit together and find solution to stubble burning: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the issue of pollution should not be politicised and called on all neighbouring states and the Centre to sit together and deliberate on how to prevent stubble burning as the air quality in...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...

Hockey-Britain's women beat Chile to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification

Britains womens team booked their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating Chile in a qualifying playoff at Lee Valley in London on Sunday. Early goals from Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth ensured the defending Olympic champions won 2-...

Anything for Cricket: Choc-a-bloc Kotla in smog-choked Delhi

More than 25,000 crazy cricket fans paid little heed to a public health emergency, thronging the Feroz Shah Kotla in large numbers to watch India play a T20 game against Bangladesh, braving the toxic air pollution in the national capital. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019