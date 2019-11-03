Girl dies of dengue

A 10-year-old girl has died of dengue at a city-based private hospital taking the total number of deaths in West Bengal due to the vector-borne disease since January to 23, a senior official of the state health department said on Sunday. The victim identified as Akshiti Das, a class IV student, was down with high fever since October 23 and passed away on Saturday night, he said.

The girl was initially admitted to a nursing home in Howrah with a complaint of high fever and was released after a few days. However, she fell ill again and was brought to the private hospital in Kolkata where she died..

