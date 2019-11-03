Girl dies of dengue
A 10-year-old girl has died of dengue at a city-based private hospital taking the total number of deaths in West Bengal due to the vector-borne disease since January to 23, a senior official of the state health department said on Sunday. The victim identified as Akshiti Das, a class IV student, was down with high fever since October 23 and passed away on Saturday night, he said.
The girl was initially admitted to a nursing home in Howrah with a complaint of high fever and was released after a few days. However, she fell ill again and was brought to the private hospital in Kolkata where she died..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
