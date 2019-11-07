International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China sentences 9 to jail for smuggling fentanyl to U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:45 IST
UPDATE 2-China sentences 9 to jail for smuggling fentanyl to U.S.

A Chinese court on Thursday jailed nine people, one with a suspended death sentence, for smuggling fentanyl into the United States, saying this was the first such case the two countries had worked together on. China has faced U.S. criticism for not doing enough to prevent the flow of fentanyl into the United States, and the issue has become another irritant in ties, already strained by a bruising trade war the two are now working to end.

The announcement of the successful action against the smugglers comes as the two countries are expected to sign an interim trade deal. Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 50 times more potent than heroin.

It is often used to make counterfeit narcotics because of its relatively cheap price and it has played an increasingly central role in an opioid crisis in the United States. Yu Haibin, a senior official with China's National Narcotics Control Commission, told reporters in the northern city of Xingtai where the court case was heard, that Chinese and U.S. law enforcement had worked together to break up the ring, which smuggled fentanyl and other opioids to the United States via courier.

One of the people sentenced by the court was given a suspended death sentence - which in practice is normally commuted to life in jail - and two got life sentences, Yu said. More than 28,000 synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths, mostly from fentanyl-related substances, were recorded in the United States in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. drug enforcement has pointed to China as the source of fentanyl and its related supplies. China denies that most of the illicit fentanyl entering the United States originates in China, and says the United States must do more to reduce demand. Yu said that the issue of fentanyl was not something any one country could resolve.

"If illegal demand cannot be effectively reduced, it is very difficult to fundamentally tackle the fentanyl issue." In August, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of not fulfilling a promise to crack down on fentanyl and its analogues.

Yu said China was willing to work with U.S. law enforcement authorities and all other international colleagues to fight narcotics and "continue to contribute China's wisdom and power for the global management of narcotics".

Also Read: Mexico's drug gangs churning out deadly fentanyl-laced pills - DEA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...

No nod for tax on clicking pictures in Goa village: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019