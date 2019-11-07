International Development News
Development News Edition

China gives suspended death sentence to fentanyl smuggler in joint US probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Xingtai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:26 IST
China gives suspended death sentence to fentanyl smuggler in joint US probe

Xingtai, Nov 7 (AFP) China on Thursday jailed nine people, one with a suspended death sentence, for illegally selling fentanyl to US buyers, the result of a landmark joint investigation over a drug that has killed thousands of Americans. The United States has long accused China of being the main source of the deadly opioid, with President Donald Trump charging in August that Beijing had reneged on its promise to crack down on the drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that US authorities blame for more than 100 deaths a day in the United States. The court in northern Hebei province described the case as the first successful joint probe related to fentanyl smuggling.

China's narcotics bureau discovered in 2017 a criminal ring based in Shanghai and eastern Jiangsu province and seized 11.9 kilograms of fentanyl, acting on a tip-off from US border authorities, according to the court. Of the nine people jailed in Hebei, one was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve while two others received life terms for trafficking fentanyl and alprazolam - the hugely popular prescription anxiety drug branded as Xanax.

All three were "lured by high profit and huge demand" from US buyers, the Xingtai Intermediate People's Court said. The sentencing comes amid ongoing negotiations over a potential US-China deal after more than a year of trade conflict between the two countries, of which fentanyl has been a sticking point.

The drug had previously often slipped past law enforcement due in part to the ability of drug makers to tweak formulas and create fentanyl analogues not restricted by existing Chinese law. China in May began designating all fentanyl analogues as controlled substances in an effort to prevent this.

Nevertheless, Trump announced new tariffs on China over the summer as a response to what he saw as China's continued failure to stem the flow of fentanyl into the US. The two countries have since pledged to work together to fight the proliferation of the drug, although Beijing has rejected responsibility for the US addiction crisis.

The White Houses "drug czar", Jim Carroll, said after meetings with Chinese officials in September that the two countries had pledged "full cooperation" against fentanyl, and he was convinced that Beijing was committed to going after traffickers. In October, three Chinese citizens were charged by US authorities with distributing the drug in the US. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China says some tariffs must be cancelled on both sides for trade deal with U.S.

China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each others goods for both sides to reach a phase one trade deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. The proportion of tariffs cancelled must be th...

Karnataka: Overflowing pond causes waterlogging in Bagalkot

Incessant rainfall in the state of Karnataka triggered water-logging in the Badami area in Bagalkot district on Thursday. The water entered into a residential zone of Kallepetteoni area in Badami after the Agasthya Thirtha pond overflowed f...

Smart thermostat market to grow three times by 2024: IMARC Group

Smart thermostats allow users to control the heating and air conditioning of their homes or offices via the internet. These devices collect data related to the behaviour and specific needs of the user and adjust themselves accordingly. Smar...

President to deliver closing remarks at SA Investment Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning wrap up the second South Africa Investment Conference SAIC with a Business Showcase of Small Medium Micro Enterprises SMME.President Ramaphosa will deliver closing remarks that will bring the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019