Ecobank to carry out prevention activities against NCDs in Togo

Ecobank Day is a day annually in which the Ecobank Group and its employees give back to the communities in the 33 countries where it operates.

Over the next three years, Ecobank has decided to support the awareness and prevention of NCDs, the leading cause of death in the world and in Africa. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank (Ecobank.com) in collaboration with the World Health Organization in Togo and the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene through its National Program for the Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) will carry out prevention activities against NCDs this Saturday, November 9th on the 7th Edition of the Ecobank Day.

Ecobank Day is a day annually in which the Ecobank Group and its employees give back to the communities in the 33 countries where it operates. Ecobank is committed to various causes to better address the challenges facing the continent, with the aim of bringing real change to Africa. Over the next three years, Ecobank has decided to support the awareness and prevention of NCDs, the leading cause of death in the world and in Africa. Some examples of these life-threatening NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (e.g. heart attacks or strokes), all cancers, respiratory diseases (e.g. asthma), diabetes, and mental and neurological health conditions (including depression and dementia).

Customers, members of civil society, communities are invited to join Ecobank employees by participating under the theme: "Together for Better Health". This year, Ecobank is putting a special focus on breast and cervical cancer, a public health priority in Togo, which if not avoided, can destroy the bedrock of families.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group GCEO, ETI commented "As our home country, which has in the last 34 years warmly welcomed us, we are committed to making sure that we also continue to give back to the community here. We have recognized the importance of raising awareness on NCDs and the need for this to be long-term and continuous. We will, therefore, continue to work with the Ministry of Health, international organizations and civil society organizations in our awareness campaign."

Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene added "NCDs represent the second cause of deaths in Togo. 19% of people in Togo aged 15 years and above suffer from hypertension and 2,6% of this same population live with diabetes. We are pleased to partner with Ecobank to raise awareness on NCDS and support the implementation of the National Development Plan, especially the third strategic axis that focuses on consolidating social development and strengthening mechanisms for inclusion".

Ecobank is organizing a 5 km Walk to support awareness on NCDs. The Ecobank Day Walk will kick-off at the Omnisport Stadium in Lomé and end at the same place. Simultaneous free screening against non-communicable diseases will also take place in 3 CMS in Lomé (Nyekonakpoe, Tokoin Doumassesse, Adakpamé) and in 7 polyclinics in Aneho, Kpalimé, Atakpamé, Sokode, Kara, Mango, and Dapaong. The bank will also give out free mammogram and pap smear vouchers to more than 550 women and take care of 200 pre-cancer diagnosed patients.

