International Development News
Development News Edition

Coffee drinking linked to lower liver cancer risk: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:35 IST
Coffee drinking linked to lower liver cancer risk: Study
Image Credit: ANI

Drinking coffee may be associated with a lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) -- the most common type of liver cancer, a study claims. Researchers from Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland noted that coffee is one of the most commonly consumed beverages worldwide.

Previous research has shown there are many health benefits of drinking coffee, which may be due to its high levels of antioxidants, they said. The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, took place in the UK over 7.5 years and looked at the coffee-drinking habits of 471,779 participants in the UK Biobank, one of the largest studies of middle-aged individuals in the world.

The findings suggested a reduced risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, in coffee drinkers compared to those who did not drink coffee. "This is one of the first studies to investigate the risk of digestive cancers according to different types of coffee and we found that the risk of HCC was just as low in people who drank mostly instant coffee, the type most commonly drank in the UK."

"We need much more research to determine the possible biological reasons behind this association," said McMenamin. Over three-quarters of participants reported drinking coffee and compared to those who did not drink coffee, drinkers were more likely to be older, male, from less deprived areas and have higher education levels.

They were also more likely to be previous or current smokers, consume higher levels of alcohol, have high cholesterol and were less likely to have chronic conditions such as diabetes, cirrhosis, gallstones, and peptic ulcers compared with non-coffee drinkers. After taking these factors into account, the researchers found that coffee drinkers were 50 percent less likely to develop HCC compared to those who did not drink coffee.

Lead author Kim Tu Tran, a postgraduate research student at Queen's University Belfast said: "People with a coffee-drinking habit could find keeping that habit going is good for their health." "That is because coffee contains antioxidants and caffeine, which may protect against cancer. However, drinking coffee is not as protective against liver cancer as stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol or losing weight," Tran said.

The researchers noted that findings for liver cancer are consistent with the evidence from the World Cancer Research Fund's report which concluded that there is 'probable' evidence to suggest that coffee drinking lowers the risk of liver cancer. The rates of liver cancer have risen by 60 percent in the UK in the last decade, the researchers noted.

They also investigated other digestive cancers, such as bowel and stomach, but found no consistent links with coffee drinking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police accuse Muslim insurgents of attack in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand on Friday blamed the worst attack in years in the countrys restive south on the regions main Muslim insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional. Fifteen people, including a police officer and many village defence volun...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation. I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it, Fadnavis told r...

Australia restrict Pakistan to 106 for eight in final T20

Iftikhar Ahmed offered the only resistance as Australias dominant bowlers restricted Pakistan to 106 for eight in the third and final Twenty20 on Friday. The home team won the last game in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80...

Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting but misses medal

Chinki Yadav secured Indias 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 but could not win a medal at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. The national championship silver and junior world champi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019