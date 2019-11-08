International Development News
Development News Edition

India on track to achieving SDG target for reducing MMR by 2025: Dr. Vardhan

The Union Health Minister further added that the MMR has declined from 130/ lakh live births in 2014-16 to 122/ lakh live births in 2015-17 (6.2% decline).

India on track to achieving SDG target for reducing MMR by 2025: Dr. Vardhan
Dr. Harsh Vardhan also congratulated the 11 States who have achieved the ambitious target of MMR of 100/lakh Live Births by 2020 set under the National Health Policy 2017.  Image Credit: ANI

"Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India has declined by 8 points in one year as per the latest Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India. This decline is important as it translates to nearly 2000 additional pregnant women saved annually". This was stated by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, today.

The Union Health Minister further added that the MMR has declined from 130/ lakh live births in 2014-16 to 122/ lakh live births in 2015-17 (6.2% decline). "With this persistent decline, India is on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target for reducing MMR by 2025, five years ahead of the timeline of 2030", he underlined.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also congratulated the 11 States who have achieved the ambitious target of MMR of 100/lakh Live Births by 2020 set under the National Health Policy 2017. These states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Haryana. The most important feature of this bulletin is that MMR for the States of Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been published independently for the first time. A total of seven States, namely Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana have shown a decline in MMR that is greater than or equal to the national average of 6.2%.

Further highlighting the driving factors for the significant and laudable achievements, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that this has been possible in view of the gains made in institutional deliveries and focused approach towards High Priority Districts and inter-sectoral action to reach the most marginalized and vulnerable population. Focus on quality and coverage of health services through public health initiatives under the National Health Mission such as Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram and Janani Suraksha Yojana have contributed to this decline, he stated.

India is on track to achieve SDG target of MMR, however, the four states namely Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will have to intensify their efforts to accelerate the MMR decline to achieve the SDG target. New initiatives in the form of LaQshya, POSHAN Abhiyan and SUMAN (Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan Initiative) will help to ensure that all pregnant women receive quality maternal care with dignity and that no mother or newborn dies due to a preventable cause.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Woman dies as downpours bring floods across central and northern England

A woman was found dead in floodwater on Friday after severe storms brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours to parts of central and northern England.Police said the womans body had been found near a stretch of the River Derwent near ...

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...

IOM scals up efforts to meet needs of flood-affected people in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration IOM has scaled up efforts to meet the needs of internally displaced people and host communities in response to devastating floods that have affected over 900,000 people in South Sudan.It was dist...

IMA Ponzi scam: CBI raids at 14 locations in K'taka, 1 in UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in connection with I Monetary Advisory IMA Ponzi scam. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in 11 locations in Bengaluru, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019