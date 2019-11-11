International Development News
GE Healthcare launches Versana Premier and Versana Essential in Uganda

Both Versana Premier and Versana Essential are part of the Versana ultrasound family, which comprises of solutions that help to empower care without compromise, balancing capability, affordability, and reliability.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is part of the United Nations' sustainable development goals, to ensure that every person, everywhere, should have access to quality healthcare. Image Credit: Wikipedia

GE Healthcare (GEHealthcare.com) has announced the launch of Versana Premier and Versana Essential for the first time in Uganda. The launch was announced during the Uganda Society for Advancement of Radiology and Imaging Conference (USOFARI).

Versana Premier is a world-class ultrasound designed for peace of mind, easy to use and easy to own. The Versana Premier ultrasound system can help deliver high-quality, personalized care, patient after patient, day after a busy day. This innovative system is well suited for general practice clinics, physical check-up centers, community health clinics, and other facilities offering basic medical care. It also comes with local product and clinical training to help healthcare professionals gain comfort and proficiency with the system to enhance patient care.

Versana Essential is a complete ultrasound solution that healthcare professionals can learn to use quickly and productively. It enables confident clinical decision making for quick referrals and immediate clinical correlation to help scan a wide range of patients. The machine is designed with the growing medical center in mind, to provide the clinical capability and support they want without compromising the quality, reliability, and affordability needed.

Both Versana Premier and Versana Essential are part of the Versana ultrasound family, which comprises of solutions that help to empower care without compromise, balancing capability, affordability, and reliability. These innovative systems found within the GE Healthcare Primary Care Ultrasound Segment are well suited for general practice clinics, physical check-up centers, community health clinics, and other facilities offering basic medical care.

"We are excited to participate in this year's USOFARI conference together with other private and public partners in an effort to continue providing the latest imaging solutions to enhance early detection of diseases and ultimately the most appropriate treatment for patients," said Andrew Waititu, General Manager, GE Healthcare East Africa. "The launch of Versana Premier and Versana Essential is a testament of our continuous investment in innovations that help to drive access to affordable and quality healthcare for all across Uganda."

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is part of the United Nations' sustainable development goals, to ensure that every person, everywhere, should have access to quality healthcare. As part of its vision 2040 and the health sector development plan, Uganda seeks to accelerate movement towards UHC with among others, essential health and related services needed for the promotion of a healthy and productive life.

(With Inputs from APO)

