Cigarettes worth Rs 7 cr from Cambodia seized at Chennai Port

Foreign cigarettes worth 7 crores allegedly smuggled from Cambodia were seized from a container at the Chennai Port Trust, officials of the directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said here

Acting on a tip-off, the officials checked the container carrying disposable biodegradable plates on Monday and found the cigarettes concealed in the cargo, a DRI press release said

The cigarettes, numbering 50 lakh and valued at Rs 7crore, were recovered and an investigation was on, the release said.

