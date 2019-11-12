Over 44,000 dengue cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 44,852 dengue cases were reported from various southern districts of West Bengal and Kolkata, a report of the state health department has revealed. The affected districts include North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

As per a government official, 25 people have been killed in the state since January. "The number of dengue cases reported from different parts of West Bengal was 44,852," the report submitted to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on November 9 said admitting a spurt in dengue cases in the state in the last fortnight.

Bangaon municipal area, Gaighata, Habra I block, and Barrackpore municipal area of North 24 Parganas district, Falta, Mograhat I and II blocks, Mathurapur I and II blocks, Bhangor I block of South 24 Parganas district were also affected by the diseased, the report said. It also mentioned places like Howrah Municipal Corporation area, Domjur and Amta blocks of Howrah district that witnessed high incidence of dengue.

"There is a surge in the number of Dengue cases in Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas of Parnasree, Picnic Garden, Dhapa, Tiljala as well as in Chowberia I and II under Bangaon block, Hajinagar, Garia under Naihati municipality, Rahara under Khardah municipality in North 24 Parganas," the report said. Ward no 16 of Rishra Municipality in Hooghly, Howrah's Bankra II gram panchayat also reported a rise in the number of dengue cases, it added.

"There has been a major thurst on vector control such as conservancy work, cleaning of water bodies, larvicide spray on a large scale as well as widespread use of bio-larvicide for breeding source reduction," the report said. Vector control teams increased house to house visit and they were even entering locked central and state government premises for cleaning, it added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal health department has directed physicians treating dengue cases not to use platelet inadvertently, adhering to the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the central government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)