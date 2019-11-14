Army medical camp in remote village in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army has conducted a medical camp at remote Taksing, a tiny hamlet nestled in the western reaches of Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, a Defence release said on Thursday. The camp organized on Wednesday witnessed a large turnout of patients including women and children who were provided with much needed treatment and medicines, the release said.

Taksing, bordering China, is the abode to the relatively unknown Nah Tagin tribe and is the last bastion of human civilization. Daily sustenance is an ongoing struggle for the inhabitants in this far-flung village with their daily life, full of strife and struggle. The nearest health centre, being 125 km away at Nacho, has left a void in the village for medical care and treatment and little provision to cater for a medical emergency, Kohima-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Sumit Sharma said in the release.

On seeing the plight of the villagers at Taksing, the Indian Army has stepped in as the 'Good Samaritans' and decided to organise Taksing Clinic at regular intervals to help the people. This will be manned by the Army medical staff. Earlier in the year, a 'Polio Ravivaar' campaign was organized to provide immunization dose to the children.

Awareness programmes were also conducted for the villagers including a door to door medical campaign, to educate them about the importance of hygiene and sanitation for preventing various food and water-borne diseases. The medical camp has been widely appreciated by the people and the civilian administration for the yeomen service the Army had done for the community, the release added..

