Leukemia Crusaders aims to save every child from blood cancer: Monica Vohra, Managing Trustee

Monica Vohra, Managing Trustee of Leukemia Crusaders (LU), is a graduate in Economics from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University and masters in management from NMIMS University, Mumbai. She worked with renowned organizations like HCL and Reliance.

The life took a turn in 2011 when her five-year-old son Aryan was detected with Leukemia commonly known as blood cancer. In that period of struggle and trauma, she realized the challenges of under-privileged families. Being mother a cancer survivor, she led the formation of the trust along with husband Arvind Vohra so that no child has to give up his/her right to treatment for lack of funds. From supporting the first girl child in November 2013, LC has financially supported the treatment of about 1250 children suffering from Leukemia in 40 hospitals across the country spread in more than 17 states of India.

In an interaction with Devdiscourse for its initiative Devdiscourse Connect, she shares the achievements and aspirations of Leukemia Crusaders (LC).

What are the main areas of operation of your organization?

Leukemia Crusaders (an initiative of Bansi Vidya Memorial Trust) was formed in 2012 with the objective of financially supporting the treatment of children affected with Leukemia (Blood Cancer). We endeavour for providing bridge funding for treatment of patients, collaboration with doctors/ hospitals offering the best treatment and creating an eco-system conducive for treatment of the children suffering from Lukemia.

How, according to you, your organization is contributing to achieving any one or more SDGs?

Our organization is contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Leukemia among children is a very much curable disease. The statistics shows that standard survival rate in the developing countries is as high as 80-90% whereas in India, the standard survival rate for children is about 33%. We at Leukemia Crusaders endeavor to improve the survival rate and reduce abandonment through our model which is based on three-pronged approach:

Provide Bridge funding: We provide financial assistance for the treatment of underprivileged children till funds from alternate sources are arranged, ensure that the funds are transferred within 24-48 hrs of application approval and maintain an easy and transparent process.

Collaborations: We collaborate with doctors/hospitals providing the best treatment all over India so maximum children fighting Leukemia have best of treatments nearer to them and also with other support groups to create an ecosystem for the families fighting Leukemia.

Improve Survival Rate: We ensure that the treatment is started as soon as possible through speedy fund transfer, reduce the number of children with Leukemia being abandoned and strive to reduce abandonment by keeping a track on the status of the children throughout the treatment.

So far, what are the main achievements of your organization?

We have so far supported about 1250 underprivileged children for treatment of Leukemia. The treatment were conducted in centers with pediatric oncologists who use standard protocols to without any discrimination.

In India, families also abandon treatment due to reasons like preference for traditional complementary alternative medicine / financial constraints / false belief that cancer is incurable and gender bias (girl child). Leukemia Crusaders provides funding within 48 hours of receiving request, thereby reducing the abandonment percentge in the hospitals we are associated with.

Finally, the average survival rate of LC children have been about 70%. In some cases it was as high as 80-90% which is equivalent to the developed countries.

Caption: Monica Vohra and Arvind with a beneficiary child.

What are the recent initiatives your organization has made in line to the SDGs?

When Leukemia Crusaders (LC) started it's operations, the financial aid that was given to each child was between Rs 2-3 lacs. As we started expnding, several challenges came in our way. They are:

Abandonment of Lukemia children was maximum at the initial stage (just after the illness gets detected). It is at this stage when the parents are very stressed and lack awareness to avail government funding,

Lack of awareness that the diseases is curable,

Process of government funding is cumbersome and time taking,

Different protocols for treatment,

As the survival rate increases if there is an ecosystem to take care of other factors as well besides cost of the treatment. On the basis of these findings, LC modified its model to ensure -

Paper work and process are very simple and transparent so that the fund is transfered within 24 to 48 hours,

'Bridge fund model', which provides funds as soon as the illness is detected till other funds can be arranged. This helps in the treatment being started immediately,

Support doctors who use the standard best procedure,

Associate with hospitals that have an ecosystem and other support groups working with them,

Helping hospitals in building capacities in this area,

Presently our investment per child is an average of Rs. 75000/- and survival rates have also improved.

What is your strategy for further expansion?

We aspire to have a PAN India reach. We plan to achieve this through awareness campaigns and collaborations with hospitals and related institutions.

Where do you want to see your organization by 2030?

We would like to be as the largest NGO in the country helping children in the treatment of leukemia, creating awareness that childhood cancer is curable and have presence in all the leading pediatric oncology hospitals throughout the country.

