Pregnancy Obesity Nutrition Initiative to be launched on Nov

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 14-11-2019 18:46 IST
A Pregnancy Obesity Nutrition Initiative (PONI) -- said to be a first of its kind in South Asia -- aimed at addressing life style issues that are affecting the society at large would be launched here on November 16. With the intention of promoting this initiative here and spreading it to different parts of the country, "Basics and Beyond 2019", a two-day conference on "Perinatal Health - Nature and Nurture" has been organised here from Saturday.

The conference has been organised by All India Coordinating Committee (AICC)-Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, South Zone, and Bengaluru RCOG Trust, which is launching PONI. "The conference seeks to address the need for improving long-term maternal health and development of offspring which influences the long-term outcome of the progeny as an individual", said President of RCOG Trust, Bengaluru, Latha Venkataram.

An urgent paradigm shift in pregnancy care is required by obstetricians, paramedical staff and family members to ensure quality progeny, she said. "One needs to promote vaginal delivery as it has immense benefits such as protecting the immunity of the child and many more," she said.

"The foetus passes through many more physical and mental development milestones while in the womb than after birth. It's not just enough to provide care after birth. Parents should be aware of giving the best while in womb to get the best offspring," Latha Venkataram said..

