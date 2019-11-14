Hyderabad train mishap: Loco pilot's condition still 'critical'

The condition of a loco pilot injured in a train collision here continues to be "critical, a medical bulletin said on Thursday. The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) apparently overshot the signal and collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) at 10.41 am on Monday, leaving 17 people, including Chandrasekhar injured.

"Currently, L Chandrasekhar continues to be on mechanical ventilator support and CRRT (Continuous renal replacement therapy) with Inotropic support and medications to maintain haemodynamics and continues to be critically ill," bulletin from the private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said. The doctors performed a "Right above Knee amputation" in view of the damage to the right lower limb as a life-saving measure, it said.

Chandrasekhar, trapped in the mangled cabin, was rescued after an eight-hour operation involving multiple agencies.

