All steps taken by Haryana's National Cancer Institute to provide best treatment to patients: Min

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the National Cancer Institute at Badsa in Haryana's Jhajjar district has taken all the necessary steps in providing best treatment to the cancer patients. The minister for science and technology, earth sciences and health and family Welfare was speaking after the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony of the 800-bed rest house to be built at the National Cancer Institute, an official release said.

The rest house will be built at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said the rest house will be ready within a period of about two years.

He said the rest house will prove to be a boon for cancer patients and the people accompanying them. The minister said the patients suffering from cancer have to undergo various types of medical investigations as after chemotherapy and surgery they have to stay for a long time to get their medical checkups.

"Therefore, after the rest house will be built the patients not only from Haryana but from other parts of the country who visit the National Cancer Institute will not face any problem," he said. An amount of more than Rs 2,000 crore has been spent on the construction of the cancer institute and the Haryana government has also given its support in the construction work, Vardhan said.

The Union minister said Infosys will be constructing the rest house on the land given by the government. After the 'Bhumi Pujan', he also met the cancer patients admitted to the emergency room of the hospital and enquired about their condition.

He also interacted with their relatives and asked them about the treatment being given to the patients.

