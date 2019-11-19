International Development News
Sabres' Okposo sidelined with another concussion

  Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 01:35 IST
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a concussion for the fourth time in less than three years. The 31-year-old was injured in the second period of Saturday's 4-2 victory over Ottawa when he collided with Ron Hainsey of the Senators. The Sabres released the diagnosis on Monday.

It marks the fourth straight season in which Okposo suffered a concussion. The most severe one occurred late in the 2016-17 season and it led to him being admitted to the Neuro Surgical ICU of Buffalo General Medical Center after he experienced sleeping issues and significant weight loss.

Okposo's hockey future was unclear for part of the following offseason before he felt comfortable continuing his career. Okposo also suffered concussions in March of 2018 and February of last season.

The 13-year veteran has one goal and four assists in 19 games this season. Okposo is in his fourth season with the Sabres as part of a seven-year, $42 million deal.

Also, Buffalo said center Tage Thompson will miss three to five weeks with an upper-body injury. Thompson appeared to hurt his shoulder during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

