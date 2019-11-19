Programme launched in J-K, Ladakh for better mgmt of biomedical equipment

The J&K National Health Mission has launched a programme for better management and maintenance of biomedical equipment in the health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official said. The Biomedical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme (BEMMP) was launched by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, who was the chief guest at the launch ceremony here on Monday, the official said.

During the ceremony, the commissioner said biomedical equipment management was the need of the hour in order to improve facilities for the patients. Highlighting the objectives of BEMMP, Dulloo said the programme has been designed in such a way that the equipment in the district-level healthcare facilities will have a run time of 95 per cent, in sub-district hospitals of 90 per cent and in primary health centres (PHCs) of 80 per cent.

The commissioner informed that mapping and tagging of various biomedical equipment in these facilities has been almost completed. Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company, will be responsible for regular maintenance of all the equipments supported through a 24x7 call centre, Dulloo said.

After a complaint is registered, the resolution will have to provided within seven days, failing which there is a provision for penalty, the commissioner said. He said the company will have to repair the faulty equipments within four months, with the programme running for a period of five years.

The service provider will employ biomedical engineers in healthcare institutions for timely and efficient management of the programme, Dulloo said. The commissioner sought cooperation from medical superintendents, chief medical officers and block medical officers for smooth implementation of the BEMMP.

The J&K NHM Mission Director Bhupinder Kumar said maintenance of such medical equipments has remained a persistent challenge throughout the country and BEMMP will strengthen the health sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)