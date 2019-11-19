International Development News
Bihar Cabinet gives nod for 383 posts at IGIC, Patna

  PTI
  Patna
  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for creation of 383 posts at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC), Patna for better treatment and the functioning of the state's premier cardiology institute. The cabinet approved the Health department's nod to create 383 different posts of doctors, administrative officials, technical and non-technical staff, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary Deepak Prasad told reporters here in a press briefing.

The posts have been increased at IGIC in view of the state government's decision to increase the number of beds from current 145 to 250, Prasad said adding that the decision to increase staff strength would help in providing better treatment and functioning of the institute. The ground floor plus nine-storey building is going to complete soon to accommodate 250 beds, he said.

The government has also decided to create 42 posts of specialised doctors that included medical cardiologist (14 posts), surgical cardiologist (10), Anaesthesiologist (08), Pathologist (04), Radiology (04) and Paediatric Cardiology (02), the principal secretary said. A total of 10 decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

In another decision, the cabinet also gave Building Construction Department's nod to create 1,000 permanent posts of gardeners in gardening division, Patna, Prasad said adding that these gardeners are deployed to maintain various parks and gardens besides maintaining gardens at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Secretariat, Bihar Legislature and judges bungalows. PTI AR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

